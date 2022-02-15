Calgary And Their Six Game Winning Streak Take On Columbus Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 26-13-6 (58 pts) - Columbus Blue Jackets 23-22-1 (47 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+100) Columbus (-120) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Columbus Blue Jackets 26-13-6 Record 23-22-1 58 Points 47 2nd Pacific Division 5th Metropolitan 10-4-4 Home Record 12-10-1 16-9-2 Road Record 11-12-0 150 GF 144 108 GA 166 21.4 (13th) PP 17.2 (23rd) 84.5 (3rd) PK 80.2 (15th) Mangiapane (24) Goals Leader Jenner (19) Gaudreau (58) Points Leader Jenner (33) Gudbranson (49) PIM Peeke (30) Markstrom (.926) Save% Merzlikins (.906) 5-0-0 Last 5 3-1-1 30-32-0 Overall VS 32-30-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Vladar (C)- 6-3-1, 2.64 GAA, .911 SV%

Columbus: Korpisalo (E)- 6-8-0, 3.82 GAA, .887 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Columbus: Nathan Gerbe (Hip/IR-NR), Jake Bean (Groin/IR), Eric Robinson (Knee/IR), Alexandre Texier (Finger/IR), Emil Bemstrom (Covid/IR), Daniil Tarasov (LBI/IR), Justin Danforth (Knee/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames have a six game winning streak going right now and it’s the second time they have accomplished that this season. A seventh straigth win would be the high water mark for the team this season.

-Calgary has been hot at home. During this current 7 games in 12 days stretch at the Dome Calgary has outscored their opponents 16-4 and during their 6 game winning streak at home they’ve been even more successful outscoring everyone 29-5.

-Want more? The Flames PK has been fantastic as well, killing off 7 out of 8 penalties on the current homestand. At one point during the six game home winning streak they had killed of 20 of 20.

-Columbus is riding a three game winning streak coming into tonight and have gone 5-1-0 since being shut out by the Flames 6-0 back on January 26th.

-The Jackets have been finding the back of the net as well, scoring 22 times in those 5 victories.

-The three game winning streak for Columbus is the third such run they’ve had this season, but it is also the longest. The Blue Jackets haven’t been able to string together more than three wins once this season.

-The Jackets are struggling on the road with a 11-12-0 record away from their home barn, but four of those 11 wins have come in their last 5 road games.

-Dan Vladar gets the start tonight for the Flames and it’s been a while. He hasn’t started since a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes back on January 7th and only saw limited time in a 4-3, come from behind victory where he got the win in relief of Jacob Markstrom.

-Looks like newly acquired Tyler Toffoli will be in the lineup for the Flames tonight and on a like with Sean Monahan and Dillon Dube.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @CBJCannon, @NHLFLames, @BlueJacketsNHL, #Flames, #CBJ, #CGYvsCBJ

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

SBN Columbus Blue Jackets Coverage: The Cannon

Hockey is heating up at the Winter Olympics! Come chat with us this week as we cheer on the USA teams and #CBJ prospects https://t.co/IMaPrVuBQj — The Cannon (@cbjcannon) February 14, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - NY Islanders 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 2 - Montreal Canadiens 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane (F): 7 points in last 5 games

Columbus Blue Jackets

Gustav Nyquist (C): 5 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Trevor Lewis (F): 3 points in last 15 games

Columbus Blue Jackets

Yegor Chinakhov (F): 1 point in last 11 games

Last Time They Tangled

1/26: Calgary Flames 6 @ Columbus Blue Jackets 0