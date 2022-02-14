Mavericks: Creeping Ahead

Time to check in with the Flames’ ECHL affiliate in Kansas City! After missing the Kelly Cup playoffs in last year’s crazy shortened and re-aligned season, they’re now back at it to try again.

The Mavericks kicked off the early stretch of the year by going .500 through their opening six match ups, and they hadn’t managed to get ahead of the curve since. The New Year brought new hope, but KC’s January record only brought seven wins. With four wins and three losses including a loser point in the first couple weeks of February, things look much the same. KC is four points back of a Mountain Division playoff spot but being followed very closely by Allen and Wichita, so their win against Tulsa on the 1st was a big help to tracking down the final playoff berth.

GAME BY GAME:

JAN 29th- KC Mavericks 2 @ Idaho Steelheads 3 -LOSS

FEB 1st- KC Mavericks 2 vs Tulsa Oilers 1 -WIN

FEB 4th- KC Mavericks 4 vs Rapid City Rush 3 -WIN

FEB 5th- KC Mavericks 2 vs Rapid City Rush 0 -WIN

FEB 9th- KC Mavericks 3 @ Allen Americans 4 -LOSS (OVERTIME)

FEB 10th- KC Mavericks 1 @ Allen Americans 3 -LOSS

FEB 11th- KC Mavericks 3 @ Allen Americans 1 -WIN

THE SQUAD:

That’s ECHL goals for Geli



Congratulations Darik!

Forward Darik Angeli has hit the 100 career goals plateau in the ECHL! Angeli is currently leading the team in points and is fifth league-wide, with 44 on the year stemming from 20 goals and 24 assists. Nick Pastujov is just behind him with 42 points for second on the team, and trailing him is defenseman and 2022 ECHL All-Star Game MVP Marcus Crawford continuing his wicked pace at 34 points.

After posting a 40-save shutout against the Rapid City Rush on February 5th, and his first career professional SO, Calgary Flames netminding prospect Daniil Chechelev was named ECHL Goalie of the Week. Chechy has ten wins on the season in 21 starts with a .902 save percentage.

Chechelev has been named @WarriorHockey @ECHL Goaltender of the Week!



2️⃣ wins and 1️⃣st career professional shutout!



Way to go Chechy

UP NEXT:

The Mavs will get comfy and cozy at Cable Dahmer Arena, as they’ll play host for their next eight straight games. The home stand will kick off with a pair against the Allen Americans, then another double set against Idaho, then a tough set of three when the Mountain Division leading Utah Grizzlies come to town finished off by one match against Wichita. Lots of divisional action on the docket, so check back with M&G to see if KC can catch up!