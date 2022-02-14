Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep.9: Calgary Flames Acquire Tyler Toffoli & The LA Rams Win The SB

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast
It doesn’t get much better than some breaking news right before you’re about to podcast! Calgary made a trade today, getting Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens, so that certainly took up a good amount of time in this episode!
Episode 9: Hosted by Mark & Michael
-Flames trade for Tyler Toffoli
-Jacob Markstrom First Star
-Flames upcoming schedule
<break>
-LA Rams win the Super Bowl
-Would you like to go to a Super Bowl?
If you liked this podcast you can find all Matchsticks and Gasoline podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.
Loading comments...