Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep.9: Calgary Flames Acquire Tyler Toffoli & The LA Rams Win The SB

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

It doesn’t get much better than some breaking news right before you’re about to podcast! Calgary made a trade today, getting Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens, so that certainly took up a good amount of time in this episode!

Episode 9: Hosted by Mark & Michael

-Flames trade for Tyler Toffoli

-Jacob Markstrom First Star

-Flames upcoming schedule

<break>

-LA Rams win the Super Bowl

-Would you like to go to a Super Bowl?

If you liked this podcast you can find all Matchsticks and Gasoline podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.