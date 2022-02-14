Jacob Markstrom Named NHL’s First Star For His Play Last Week

As if there wasn’t enough good news coming out of Calgary, just after the Flames announced they made the trade for Tyler Toffoli, Jacob Markstrom was named first star of the week for his play last week.

Calgary’s goaltender went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a Save% of .959. He had starts against Vegas, Toronto and the Islanders and allowed only four goals in three starts with one being a 6-0 shut out of the Vegas Golden Knights. The 3-0-0 week upped Markstrom’s record to 20-10-5 on the season and the blanking of Vegas also gave him his 8th shutout on the season.

The league also honored Patrick Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets for his six point effort in three games and Nico Hischier of the NJ Devils for his six point effort over a four game stretch.

This is the third time a Flames player has been a star of the week with Johnny Gaudreau taking that honor twice.