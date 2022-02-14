BREAKING: Flames Acquire Tyler Toffoli from Montreal for 1st Round Pick

According to multiple reports, the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens have swung a major trade. The Flames are acquiring Tyler Toffoli from Montreal in exchange for Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 1st, and 2024 5th round pick.

Wow, that’s all you can really say. The Flames and Brad Treliving have finally taken their big swing on an addition, and over a month before the trade deadline.

Toffoli carries a $4.25M cap hit through this year and the next two seasons, meaning the Flames are adding a player that they can keep around.

From a roster perspective, he fits in perfectly alongside his junior linemate Sean Monahan. If the Flames keep their top six as is and then do Dube-Monahan-Toffoli, that’s a pretty elite top nine.

In terms of what’s going out, the Flames are moving Tyler Pitlick (and his $1.75M cap hit) in what was a failed experiement after they acquired him from Seattle for a 4th this offseason.

Emil Heineman was the player that the Flames acquired from the Panthers in the Sam Bennett trade last season. He has shown some great flashes this year in the SHL and it hurts to see him go, but at least the Flames were able to avoid sending a top prospect like Jakob Pelletier.

The first round pick is a huge move for the club but it is important to note that it carries Top 10 pick protection this year should the team absolutely fall off a cliff. The 5th is whatever and as far as I can tell has no conditions.

We will have much more breakdown of this trade in other articles and on our podcast today!