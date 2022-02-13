The Morning After The Islanders: The Flames Defence Strikes Again

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - NY Islanders 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Defence On The Offensive: The Flames offence has gotten a boost from the blue line lately and last night was no exception. Two of the five Calgary goals came from defencemen (Chris Tanev, Erik Gudbranson) and they got helpers from Rasmus Andersson, Oliver Kylington and Nikita Zadorov. That gives the Flames 11 points from their defencemen in the last two games.

-Streaking: The Flames are still the hottest team in the NHL right now as they ride a six game winning streak. It’s the second time this season Calgary has won six in a row and its mainly significant because they’ve accomplished the last one all on home ice.

-Heating Up: Johnny Gaudreau had a six game point streak snapped against the St. Louis Blues, but is right back on track. Gaudreau has points in 6 straight games with 3 goals and 4 assists.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Your game plan isn't always perfect."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the 5-2 win over the Islanders. pic.twitter.com/Xsy6oypkQZ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 13, 2022

"To be honest, I don’t really care about the points. I care that we won the game."



Adam Ruzicka talks to the media after his multi-performance against the Islanders. pic.twitter.com/yx9iO1xowr — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 13, 2022