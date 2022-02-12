Flames Host Islanders Looking for Sixth Straight Win

Calgary Flames vs New York Islanders, 8:00 PM MT
Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames (25-13-6, 56 Points) vs New York Islanders (17-18-6, 40 Points)
TV: SN, Radio: SN960
Odds: CGY (-205), O/U = 5.5
Head to Head
|Calgary Flames
|Category
|New York Islanders
|Calgary Flames
|Category
|New York Islanders
|25-13-6
|Record
|17-18-6
|Pac: 2nd, West: 6th
|Division
|MET: 6th, East: 11th
|56
|Points
|40
|147
|GF
|100
|106
|GA
|111
|Mangiapane (23)
|Goal Leader
|Nelson (15)
|Gaudreau (56)
|Points Leader
|Barzal (29)
|Markstrom (.927)
|SV%
|Sorokin (.924)
|Gudbranson (44)
|PIM
|Chara (66)
|21.50%
|PP%
|17.90%
|84.90%
|PK%
|82.50%
|5-3-2
|Last 10 Head to Head
|5-5-0
|49-46-4-20
|All-Time H2H
|50-48-1-20
Starting Goalies
CGY: Jacob Markstrom (Confirmed), 19-10-5, .927 SV%, 2.13 GAA, 8 SO
NYI: Semyon Varlamov (Expected), 3-9-1, .916 SV%, 2.57 GAA, 0 SO
Injury Report
CGY: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed)
NYI: Kyle Palmieri (Paternity, Questionable to Play)
The Facts
- The Calgary Flames enter tonight’s tilt against the New York Islanders riding high on a five game winning streak. Calgary is coming off of a pair of impressive home wins on back-to-back nights. They beat the Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs by 6-0 and 5-2 scores respectively.
- Jacob Markstorm will be between the pipes for Calgary yet again, marking his 12th straight start for the team. If you’re a betting person, tonight might be a good night to wager on Marky getting his 9th shutout of the year as the Flames host the Islanders who are 29th in Goals For per Game.
- The Islanders will be looking for some revenge after the Flames downed them 5-2 earlier in the season in the first ever game at their brand new UBS Arena. Calgary got two goals from Andrew Mangiapane and depth scoring from Brad Richardson and Trevor Lewis in the victory.
- New York got off to a slow start to the season while playing all their road games. They’ve been trying to dig out of that hole ever since and missed their chance to get back above .500 after losing last night in Edmonton. Calgary is the third stop on the Western Canadian road trip, they’re 1-1 after beating Vancouver 6-3 in the opener.
- Calgary has won three straight and five of the last six games against the Islanders
The Opposition
Alberta dread: After turning Mike Smith into a hero Friday, slightly tougher challenge for the #Isles tonight... https://t.co/i5I4dJsQpp— Lighthouse Hockey (@LHHockey) February 12, 2022
Players to Watch
Calgary
- Chris Tanev: 6 points in his last 3 games
- Andrew Mangiapane: 6 points in last 4 games (has figured out scoring at home)
- Milan Lucic: I’m feeling a Looch goal tonight, I don’t know why
New York
- Matt Barzal: Had a slow start but has turned back into himself of late
Puck drop goes at 8:00 PM from the Dome so it’ll be a late one!
