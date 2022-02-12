Projected Lines vs NYI: Markstrom Marathon

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs New York Islanders
Scotiabank Saddledome, 8:00PM Local
The Flames will stick with their successful lineup from this winning streak, keeping it locked in to the formula that worked so well against VGK and Toronto in a pair of dominant wins this week.
#Flames projected lines, pairings and goaltenders vs. #Isles:— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) February 12, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Dube-Monahan-Ritchie
Lucic-Ruzicka-Lewis
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom (Starter)
Vladar pic.twitter.com/hhVZjSstj5
Vezina contending netminder Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in the blue paint, making it a dozen straight starts stretching back to before the All-Star break. He is still eyeing Miikka Kiprusoff’s franchise record for shutouts in a single season, currently sitting at eight and looking to tie the mark at ten.
Jacob Markstrom for the 12th straight game this evening when the Calgary Flames host the New York Islanders #Isles— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 12, 2022
Same lineup for the #Flames as their win vs the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
