Projected Lines vs NYI: Markstrom Marathon

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs New York Islanders

Scotiabank Saddledome, 8:00PM Local

The Flames will stick with their successful lineup from this winning streak, keeping it locked in to the formula that worked so well against VGK and Toronto in a pair of dominant wins this week.

Vezina contending netminder Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in the blue paint, making it a dozen straight starts stretching back to before the All-Star break. He is still eyeing Miikka Kiprusoff’s franchise record for shutouts in a single season, currently sitting at eight and looking to tie the mark at ten.