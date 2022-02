Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 5- NY Islanders 2

The Flames got on the board first tonight thanks to Adam Ruzicka's third goal of the season. And while the goal was pretty, the set up was just as nice. Rasmus Andersson cycled the puck through the Islanders offensive zone twice and his patience allowed Ruzicka to find a soft spot and get open. The Flames rookie wouldn't waste this opportunity, firing the puck into the Isles net and giving the Flames a 1-0 lead.