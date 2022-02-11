The Tinderbox, Ep. 74: Discussing The Start Of The Flames Homestand & What’s Up With The Edmonton Oilers

The Tinderbox Podcast
It’s time for another episode of The Tinderbox! We’re talking about the Flames and their big wins over Vegas and Toronto. We also look the big hit by Nikita Zadorov, whether Jacob Markstrom is being used too much, Brad Marchand’s suspension and the fall of the Edmonton Oilers.
Episode 74: Hosted by Mark, Michael, Maddie and Gordie
-Flames 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs
-Flames 6-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights
-Secondary scoring has arrived
-Nikita Zadorov hit: good or bad?
-Too much Markstrom?
<break>
-Tyler Toffoli a good fit?
-Brad Marchand suspension
-Edmonton Oilers collapse
-Gordie’s Corner
