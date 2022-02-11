The Morning After Toronto: Penalty Kill Continues To Wreak Havoc On Opponents

The Morning After

-PK Rules The Roost: The Flames have been playing well at home and part of that has been the stellar PK. The Flames have now killed 20 straight penalties on home ice. Would you like less penalties? Sure. But if you’re gonna take em, might as well kill em.

-Tons Of Shots: Jacob Markstrom faced 48 shots last night and turned away 46 of them. That’s the most saves he’s made in a game during his career.

-Longest Streak: Coming into last night the Leafs had the longest winning streak in the league at 6 games, but that is no more. Calgary handed them a 5-2 loss and now the Flames own the NHL’s longest, current winning streak at five games.

"I thought we hung in there and found ways."



Darryl Sutter gives his assessment of the 5-2 win over the Leafs. pic.twitter.com/TtaAF87iiw — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 11, 2022

"All the defenceman contributed tonight."



Noah Hanifin checks in after the 5-2 win over Toronto. pic.twitter.com/N9m8KbXM9Y — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 11, 2022