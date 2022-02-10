No Rest For The Flames As The Surging Maple Leafs Come To Town

Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 24-13-6 (54 pts) - Toronto Maple Leafs 30-10-3 (63 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-105) Toronto (-115), O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|24-13-6
|Record
|30-10-3
|54
|Points
|63
|4th Pacific
|Division
|3rd Atlantic
|8-4-4
|Home Record
|17-4-1
|16-9-2
|Road Record
|8-2-0
|140
|GF
|155
|104
|GA
|114
|Tkachuk (22)
|Goals Leader
|Matthews (31)
|Gaudreau (55)
|Points Leader
|Matthews (53)
|Gudbranson (42)
|PIM
|Simmonds (47)
|Markstrom (.925)
|Save %
|Campbell (.925)
|21.6 (12th)
|PP
|30.3 (1st)
|84.6 (3rd)
|PK
|84.5 (4th)
|4-1-0
|Last 5
|5-0-0
|68-70-12
|Overall VS
|70-68-12
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 18-10-5, 2.13 GAA, .925 SV%
Toronto: Campbell (E)- 21-6-3, 2.30 GAA, .925 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed/Day To Day)
Toronto: Jake Muzzin (Concussion/Day To Day), Wayne Simmonds (Personal/Day To Day)
Game Social
Just the Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Both teams are riding high with significant winning streaks of their own. Toronto has won six in a row, scoring 31 goals in those six victories. The Flames, meanwhile, have a four game winning streak where they’ve scored 15 times.
-Calgary has made the Saddledome a tough place to visit by winning four straight at the Dome which took their record from 4-4-4 to 8-4-4 on home ice.
-Calgary has won 7 of their last nine and three are by way of a shutout. All three have come with Jacob Markstrom in net, giving him 8 on the season. Those eight shutouts are double that of the next closest goalie, Toronto’s Jack Campbell.
-Toronto has the league’s best powerplay, which is operating at 30.3% on the season. They’ve lit the lamp 37 times with the man advantage.
-On the other side of the coin, the Flames have the 3rd best PK in the NHL and have killed 17 straight penalties at home.
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Toronto Maple Leafs SBN Coverage: Pension Plan Puppets
Three Baby Leafs made their debuts at the Olympics, and all three of them ended the day with some points.— Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) February 10, 2022
Here’s a day one recap of Pontus Holmberg, Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese’s first games from this morning. https://t.co/EzP6jDQZ1H
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 6 - Vegas Golden Knights 0
Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Carolina Hurricanes 3
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane (F): 6 points in last 5 games
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews (C): 10 points in last 4 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Brett Ritchie (F): 0 points in 22 games
Toronto Maple Leafs
T.J. Brodie (D): 0 points in last 11 games
Last Time They Tangled
11/12: Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2
