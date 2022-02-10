No Rest For The Flames As The Surging Maple Leafs Come To Town

Calgary Flames vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 24-13-6 (54 pts) - Toronto Maple Leafs 30-10-3 (63 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Toronto (-115), O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs 24-13-6 Record 30-10-3 54 Points 63 4th Pacific Division 3rd Atlantic 8-4-4 Home Record 17-4-1 16-9-2 Road Record 8-2-0 140 GF 155 104 GA 114 Tkachuk (22) Goals Leader Matthews (31) Gaudreau (55) Points Leader Matthews (53) Gudbranson (42) PIM Simmonds (47) Markstrom (.925) Save % Campbell (.925) 21.6 (12th) PP 30.3 (1st) 84.6 (3rd) PK 84.5 (4th) 4-1-0 Last 5 5-0-0 68-70-12 Overall VS 70-68-12

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 18-10-5, 2.13 GAA, .925 SV%

Toronto: Campbell (E)- 21-6-3, 2.30 GAA, .925 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed/Day To Day)

Toronto: Jake Muzzin (Concussion/Day To Day), Wayne Simmonds (Personal/Day To Day)

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @PPPLeafs, @NHLFlames, @MapleLeafs, #Flames, #LeafsForever, #CGYvsTOR

Just the Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Both teams are riding high with significant winning streaks of their own. Toronto has won six in a row, scoring 31 goals in those six victories. The Flames, meanwhile, have a four game winning streak where they’ve scored 15 times.

-Calgary has made the Saddledome a tough place to visit by winning four straight at the Dome which took their record from 4-4-4 to 8-4-4 on home ice.

-Calgary has won 7 of their last nine and three are by way of a shutout. All three have come with Jacob Markstrom in net, giving him 8 on the season. Those eight shutouts are double that of the next closest goalie, Toronto’s Jack Campbell.

-Toronto has the league’s best powerplay, which is operating at 30.3% on the season. They’ve lit the lamp 37 times with the man advantage.

-On the other side of the coin, the Flames have the 3rd best PK in the NHL and have killed 17 straight penalties at home.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Toronto Maple Leafs SBN Coverage: Pension Plan Puppets

Three Baby Leafs made their debuts at the Olympics, and all three of them ended the day with some points.



Here’s a day one recap of Pontus Holmberg, Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese’s first games from this morning. https://t.co/EzP6jDQZ1H — Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) February 10, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - Vegas Golden Knights 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - Carolina Hurricanes 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane (F): 6 points in last 5 games

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (C): 10 points in last 4 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Brett Ritchie (F): 0 points in 22 games

Toronto Maple Leafs

T.J. Brodie (D): 0 points in last 11 games

Last Time They Tangled

11/12: Calgary Flames 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs 2