The Morning After Vegas: Mikael Backlund Had A Career Night

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Second Half Backlund Is Back: Mikael Backlund had himself a night. The Flames centre had a goal, three assists and a team high 4 SOG. The four point effort was the first time in his career he’s reached that mark.

-Eight And Counting: Jacob Markstrom earned his 8th shutout of the season with a 28 save effort last night. It’s his 5th win in his last 6 games and his third shutout during that stretch.

-Dome Sweet Dome: The Saddledome IS becoming a tough place to play for the opposition. The Flames have won 4 straight at home, killed off 17 straight penalties at home AND have outscored their opponents 19-2 in those four games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"A Jacob Markstrom statement game."



Darryl Sutter reflects on the 6-0 win over the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/6PSCupFisf — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 10, 2022