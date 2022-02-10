 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Vegas: Mikael Backlund Had A Career Night

The Flames centre did something for the first time in his career last night.

By markparkinson14 and Renu Sahota
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 6 - Vegas Golden Knights 0

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Second Half Backlund Is Back: Mikael Backlund had himself a night. The Flames centre had a goal, three assists and a team high 4 SOG. The four point effort was the first time in his career he’s reached that mark.

-Eight And Counting: Jacob Markstrom earned his 8th shutout of the season with a 28 save effort last night. It’s his 5th win in his last 6 games and his third shutout during that stretch.

-Dome Sweet Dome: The Saddledome IS becoming a tough place to play for the opposition. The Flames have won 4 straight at home, killed off 17 straight penalties at home AND have outscored their opponents 19-2 in those four games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...