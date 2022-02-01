HOTN: Oliver Kylington Takes A Penalty, Then Pots The Game Winner

Highlight Of The Night

With the game tied late in the third, Oilver Kylington took a penalty that clearly wasn’t going to make Calgary’s Darryl Sutter happy. The Flames had worked extremely hard to get the game even, having not scored since taking a 1-0 lead in the first period and the last thing they needed was to kill a late penalty. But that’s exactly what the Flames did.

Calgary killed off the penalty and Johnny Gaudreau sprung the Flames offence. He hit Elias Lindholm in the middle of the ice as Oliver Kylington came flying out of the box. Then it became a beautiful exercise in moving the puck and Rasmus Andersson would finish it off with a feed to Kylington to would bury the game winner and earn his redemption!