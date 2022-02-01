Calgary Looks For Their Second Win In A Row As They Visit The Dallas Stars

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars, 6:30 PM MT, American Airlines Center, Dallas TX
Calgary Flames 21-13-6 (48 pts) - Dallas Stars 23-17-2 (48 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Dallas (+100) O/U: 5.5
|Calgary Flames
|Dallas Stars
|21-13-6
|Record
|23-17-2
|48
|Points
|48
|4th Pacific
|Division
|5th Central
|7-4-4
|Home Record
|15-5-1
|14-9-2
|Road Record
|8-12-1
|126
|GF
|124
|99
|GA
|126
|21.9 (11th)
|PP
|26.2 (4th)
|83.8 (6th)
|PK
|75.6 (25th)
|Tkachuk (20)
|Goals Leader
|Hintz (20)
|Gaudreau (52)
|Points Leader
|Pavelski (48)
|Lucic (40)
|PIM
|Benn (47)
|Markstrom (.924)
|Save%
|Oettinger (.913)
|3-2-0
|Last 5
|4-1-0
|81-83-25
|Overall VS
|83-81-25
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 16-10-5, 2.15 GAA, .924 SV%
Dallas: Oettinger (E)- 11-4-0, 2.43 GAA, .913 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Dallas: Braden Holtby (LBI/Out), Michael Raffl (LBI/IR), Joel Kiviranta (LBI/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-In Dallas’ last 8 wins they’ve scored 5 or more goals 6 times
-On the flip side the Stars have also given up 20 goals in their last 4 losses
-Calgary is 4-6-0 in their last 10 visits to Dallas
-Calgary and Dallas have the same amount of points (48), but the Flames sit one spot ahead of the Stars in the final WC spot due to their .600 Points Percentage
-The Stars have a suspect PK and that could be good for a Flames PP that hasn’t been good lately. Calgary is only 2-15 with the extra skater lately.
-Jacob Markstrom has 7 shutouts on the season which is three better than the next best goalie with 4 (Ilya Sorokin).
-Mikael Backlund is heating up. He has points in three of his four last games and has 24 SOG in that span.
Game Social
@matchstickscgy, @DefendingBigD, @NHLFlames, @DallasStars, #Flames, #TexasHockey, #CGYvsDAL
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Dallas Stars SBN Coverage: Defending Big D
Tuesday Links: Slow Improvement— DefendingBigD (@DefendingBigD) February 1, 2022
Slowly but surely, Seguin is starting to recapture his pre-injury magic. Plus, the Stars’ have a top prospect pool, taking a look at the upcoming Olympics, and more. https://t.co/ftKD0eqGCl pic.twitter.com/nWxcOPpenS
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 0 (OT)
Dallas Stars 6 - Boston Bruins 1
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm (C): 4 points in last 5 games
Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski (F): 8 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Oliver Kylington (D): 0 goals in last 10 games
Dallas Stars
Radek Faksa (D): 0 goals in last 27 games
Last Time They Tangled
11/4: Calgary Flames 3 - Dallas Stars 4 (OT)
