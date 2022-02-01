 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Calgary Looks For Their Second Win In A Row As They Visit The Dallas Stars

Calgary has struggled when visiting the Stars lately.

By markparkinson14
NHL: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars, 6:30 PM MT, American Airlines Center, Dallas TX

Calgary Flames 21-13-6 (48 pts) - Dallas Stars 23-17-2 (48 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Dallas (+100) O/U: 5.5

Head To Head
Calgary Flames Dallas Stars
21-13-6 Record 23-17-2
48 Points 48
4th Pacific Division 5th Central
7-4-4 Home Record 15-5-1
14-9-2 Road Record 8-12-1
126 GF 124
99 GA 126
21.9 (11th) PP 26.2 (4th)
83.8 (6th) PK 75.6 (25th)
Tkachuk (20) Goals Leader Hintz (20)
Gaudreau (52) Points Leader Pavelski (48)
Lucic (40) PIM Benn (47)
Markstrom (.924) Save% Oettinger (.913)
3-2-0 Last 5 4-1-0
81-83-25 Overall VS 83-81-25

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 16-10-5, 2.15 GAA, .924 SV%

Dallas: Oettinger (E)- 11-4-0, 2.43 GAA, .913 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Dallas: Braden Holtby (LBI/Out), Michael Raffl (LBI/IR), Joel Kiviranta (LBI/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-In Dallas’ last 8 wins they’ve scored 5 or more goals 6 times

-On the flip side the Stars have also given up 20 goals in their last 4 losses

-Calgary is 4-6-0 in their last 10 visits to Dallas

-Calgary and Dallas have the same amount of points (48), but the Flames sit one spot ahead of the Stars in the final WC spot due to their .600 Points Percentage

-The Stars have a suspect PK and that could be good for a Flames PP that hasn’t been good lately. Calgary is only 2-15 with the extra skater lately.

-Jacob Markstrom has 7 shutouts on the season which is three better than the next best goalie with 4 (Ilya Sorokin).

-Mikael Backlund is heating up. He has points in three of his four last games and has 24 SOG in that span.

Game Social

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Dallas Stars SBN Coverage: Defending Big D

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 0 (OT)

Dallas Stars 6 - Boston Bruins 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Elias Lindholm (C): 4 points in last 5 games

Dallas Stars

Washington Capitals v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Joe Pavelski (F): 8 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Oliver Kylington (D): 0 goals in last 10 games

Dallas Stars

Radek Faksa (D): 0 goals in last 27 games

Last Time They Tangled

11/4: Calgary Flames 3 - Dallas Stars 4 (OT)

