Calgary Flames Recall Matthew Phillips (Finally)

After much crowdsourcing and discussion among the Calgary Flames fanbase, the team has finally called up RW Matthew Phillips from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

Phillips has had a tremendous start to the season, picking up 30 points in 20 games and leading the league in scoring. Originally a 6th round pick in 2016, Phillips has developed over time, becoming a dominant scoring force in the AHL with 98 points in his last 85 games.

He did also play in one NHL game late in the 2020-21 season but that has been it for him so far at that level. While the biggest challenge for Phillips might be finding space due to his size, he has overcome that problem already in the A, but there will be some expectation for his offensive game to carry over.

It remains to be seen how the Flames will use him in the lineup, but hopefully they put him in a role where he can succeed offensively, and not just slot him on the fourth line for 9 minutes a game.

Either way, the fanbase is very happy with this move