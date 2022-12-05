Projected Lines: CGY vs ARI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Arizona Coyotes

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames welcome the Desert Dogs to the ‘Dome tonight, and the only major roster note from today’s morning skate comes in the crease.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting tonight vs. Arizona. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) December 5, 2022

This will be Vladar’s fifth start in the team’s last seven games, as he has been increasingly called upon to fill in for a struggling Jacob Markstrom. This will be his first consecutive starts outing as he goes back-to-back tonight after collecting the Saturday win. Vladar is 3-4-1 on the season and comes into tonight sporting a .915 Save Percentage and 2.68 GAA.

Arizona are only averaging scoring 2.68 goals per game and are ranked 28th overall in that department.

Lineup Looks:

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone. Despite seeing plenty of blue line minutes, Dennis Gilbert has been sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but might be finding his offense again. He posted a three point night and a plus three with a game winning goal on Saturday against the Caps. Over the prior six games, he had one powerplay goal and one assist at a -1.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay cycled back up to the top trio and is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on four points over his last five games, although he was held off the board Saturday.

Kevin Rooney is back for his second straight after a stint of being healthy scratched. He was scratched for four straight, but subbed in a pair of games for Brett Ritchie prior to his time in the press box, and that’s who he’ll be in for tonight as well.

Rooney’s return also means Trevor Lewis will be shuffled back from fourth line center to fourth line wing.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Lewis

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (starting) Markstrom (backup)