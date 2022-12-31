Preview: New Year’s Eventful!

Calgary Flames 17-13-7 (41 pts) Vancouver Canucks 16-16-3 (35 pts)

TV: SNP - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+110) Vancouver (-130) O/U: 6.5

The Flames and Canucks will meet for only the second time this season to wrap up the calendar year. The debut matchup was December 14th in Calgary where Vancouver came away with a 3-4 victory. Six points currently separate both teams in the Pacific Division standings.

Puck drop is at 9PM from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (C): 11-9-4, 2.81 GAA, .894 Sv%

Vancouver: Martin (E): 10-5-1, 3.57 GAA, .886 Sv%

Injury Report

Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal)

Vancouver: Ferland (IR), Pearson (IR), Poolman (IR), Demko (IR)

Game Social

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Seattle Kraken 2

Vancouver Canucks 2 - Winnipeg Jets 4

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau (F): 16 points in 17 games, GWG last time out

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson (F): Team leading 43 points in 33 games this year