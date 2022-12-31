Preview: New Year’s Eventful!

Calgary Flames 17-13-7 (41 pts) Vancouver Canucks 16-16-3 (35 pts)
TV: SNP - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (+110) Vancouver (-130) O/U: 6.5
The Flames and Canucks will meet for only the second time this season to wrap up the calendar year. The debut matchup was December 14th in Calgary where Vancouver came away with a 3-4 victory. Six points currently separate both teams in the Pacific Division standings.
Puck drop is at 9PM from the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Markstrom (C): 11-9-4, 2.81 GAA, .894 Sv%
Vancouver: Martin (E): 10-5-1, 3.57 GAA, .886 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal)
Vancouver: Ferland (IR), Pearson (IR), Poolman (IR), Demko (IR)
Game Social
@NHLFlames, #Flames, @Canucks, #Canucks, @matchsticksCGY, @NucksMisconduct, #CGYvsVAN, #HockeyNight
Last Time Out
- Calgary Flames 3 - Seattle Kraken 2
- Vancouver Canucks 2 - Winnipeg Jets 4
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau (F): 16 points in 17 games, GWG last time out
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (F): Team leading 43 points in 33 games this year
