Projected Lines: CGY vs VAN

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Vancouver Canucks

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames are back home for the holidays after a successful one-game jaunt out to the left coast where they defeated Seattle 3-2.

Another foe from the Pacific Northwest will challenge Calgary tonight as the Canucks are in town for a New Years Eve tilt!

Our projections start in the blue paint, where we’ll get a switch.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Vancouver. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) December 31, 2022

Markstrom yielded the crease against the Kraken as Dan Vladar started the second half of that back-to-back. He’ll be back in tonight having won three of his last four contests. Markstrom carries an overall statistical record of 11-9-4 with a .894 Save Percentage.

In roster news, Dennis Gilbert and Radim Zohorna were sent back down to the AHL as of December 29th, but Zohorna was recalled one day later on December 30th. This leaves the active roster at 22.

Lineup Looks:

D-Man Chris Tanev had missed four games since suffering a head injury against Montreal on December 12th. He made his return December 20th and skated on the second pair with Mackenzie Weegar and looks to remain there for the time being.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

The Flames have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the AHL Wranglers as of December 30th after sending him down on December 23rd, just before the Christmas break. Forward Matthew Phillips and defenseman Nick DeSimone have gone the other way.

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie most of the year, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th.

Dennis Gilbert has been up and down like a roller coaster. The defender was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th and recalled on December 18th, and spent a stint on IR before being recalled December 28th, then sent down again the next day.

After being a highly published healthy scratch for three games this season, Milan Lucic will remain in and so will Brett Ritchie to join him on the fourth line. Connor Mackey will be tonight’s healthy scratch and Radim Zohorna is likely to join him.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been working to find his offense again. Over the prior seventeen games he has two goals and twelve points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but remain on the second line since being swapped with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on sixteen points over his last seventeen games. He had an assist on the OT winner against Anaheim on the 23rd, and previously went off with three assists against the Sharks on December 20th. He also scored the big GWG against the Kraken on the 28th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Huberdeau-Kadri-Lucic

FORWARD 3: Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lewis-Ruzicka-Ritchie

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Tanev-Weegar

D3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)