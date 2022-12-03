Projected Lines: CGY vs WSH

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Washington Capitals

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

There will be a couple notable swaps as the Flames host the Washington Capitals on Hockey Night in Canada!

We start in the crease, where Dan Vladar will get his third start in four games.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting tonight vs. Washington. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) December 3, 2022

Jacob Markstrom is getting some time off. Dan Vladar started the last two games back-to-back before Markstrom’s last tough start against Montreal. We’ll see if a little recharge will help Marky with the issues he has been facing this year.

Vladar stopped 31 shots in Tuesday’s game against the Panthers and earned just his second win on the year. He comes into tonight 2-4-1 with a .913 SV% and 2.70 GAA.

He is 1-2-0 against Washington in his NHL career.

Lineup Looks:

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone. Despite seeing plenty of blue line minutes, Dennis Gilbert has been sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line as he has cooled off from his small hot streak. Over the last six games, he has one powerplay goal and one assist and is a -1.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay cycled back up to the top trio and is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on four points in his last three games.

Kevin Rooney is back after a stint of being healthy scratched. He was scartched for four straight, but subbed in a pair of games for Brett Ritchie prior to his time in the press box, and that’s who he’ll be in for tonight as well.

Rooney’s return also means Trevor Lewis will be shuffled back from fourth line center to fourth line wing.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Lewis

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (starting) Markstrom (backup)