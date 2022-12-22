Projected Lines: CGY @ LA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Los Angeles Kings

Crypto. com Arena

Los Angeles, California

The Flames had a successful start to their road trip, picking up two wins in two games against a lowly San Jose squad that turned into a slumpbuster for a few names on the roster. They’ll look to continue the trend as they chase down the Kings who are currently second in the division and five points ahead of Calgary.

We start our lineup in the blue paint at morning skate, where there might be a swap.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Optional morning skate for #Flames in Los Angeles but Dan Vladar is first goalie to leave the ice. He’s projected to start against Kings. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) December 22, 2022

When we last saw Dan Vladar, he had stopped 20 of 24 in an OTL against the Leafs on December 10th. At the time, it ended a four game win streak for him. He comes into tonight getting his first start since, and carries a 5-4-2 record alongside a .905 Save Percentage and 2.81 Goals Against Average. Jacob Markstrom gets a rest day after starting five in a row.

No changes for skaters have been reported live from line rushes at tonight’s warm-ups.

Lineup Looks:

D-Man Chris Tanev had missed four games since suffering a head injury against Montreal on December 12th. He made his return December 20th and skated on the second pair with Mackenzie Weegar. Center Radim Zohorna has been returned to the AHL Calgary Wranglers to make room for Tanev’s return.

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie most of the year, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th.

Dennis Gilbert was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th and recalled on December 18th, but is now on IR as of December 20th.

Matthew Phillips remains called up from the Wranglers but will look to be a non-participant for his fourth straight game. He has seen two games of NHL action since being called up.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

After being a highly published healthy scratch, Milan Lucic will remain in and so will Brett Ritchie to join him on the fourth line. Nick deSimone and Connor Mackey are healthy scratched in their stead.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been finding his offense again. Over the prior 13 games he has two goals and ten points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but will drop down and swap with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on thirteen points over his last thirteen games. He went off with three assists against the Sharks on December 20th.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Huberdeau-Kadri-Lucic

FORWARD 3: Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lewis-Ruzicka-Ritchie

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Tanev-Weegar

D3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (starter), Markstrom (backup)