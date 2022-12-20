Projected Lines: CGY @ SJ

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks

SAP Center

San Jose, California

The Flames kicked off a back-to-back in San Jose with a big win on Sunday night. Afterwards, they team had a full practice yesterday and an optional morning skate today.

The biggest roster news of the day is the long-awaited return of Chris Tanev from injured reserve.

Per the Flames Twitter account:

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from the Injured Reserve.



Forward Radim Zohorna has been assigned to the @AHLWranglers. pic.twitter.com/Jzs0IWiyK0 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 20, 2022

Tanev has missed four games since suffering a head injury against Montreal on December 12th. It’s also his birthday today, so it’s double nice! Center Radim Zohorna has been returned to the AHL Calgary Wranglers to make room for Tanev’s return. There’s no word on where he’ll swap back in on the d-core but we’ll know that at tonight’s warm-ups.

There was another blue line move today, with Dennis Gilbert being placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a possible orbital bone or facial injury in Sunday night’s fight. Nick DeSimone has been recalled in his stead.

Jacob Markstrom was in the starter’s net this morning. He posted 24 saves in Sunday’s win, and carries a 9-8-4 record overall. He also packs an improving 2.88 Goals Against Average and .893 Save Percentage. Markstrom has started four straight games and this would be number five.

Lineup Looks:

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie most of the year, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th.

Dennis Gilbert was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th and recalled on December 18th, but is now on IR as of December 20th.

Matthew Phillips remains called up from the Wranglers but will look to be a non-participant for his fourth straight game. He has seen two games of NHL action since being called up.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

Nikita Zadorov did not skate at Monday’s practice but took the optional this morning.

Milan Lucic will remain in and so will Brett Ritchie to join him on the fourth line. Ritchie was a late scratch on Sunday but will likely be in now that Radim Zohorna leaves that line for the AHL.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been finding his offense again. Over the prior 12 games he has two goals and nine points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but will drop down and swap with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on ten points over his last twelve games.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows with the exception of a change for Tanev coming in:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Huberdeau-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Zadorov/Tanev-Weegar

D3: Mackey/Tanev-Stone/Tanev

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)