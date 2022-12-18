Projected Lines: CGY @ SJ

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus San Jose Sharks

SAP Center

San Jose, California

The Flames are in California for two straight games against the Sharks, looking to break out of a five game losing slump.

Checking in to morning skate, it looks like Jacob Markstrom will get his fourth straight shot in the blue paint. He enters tonight without a win in his last five starts, and carries an 8-8-4 record with an .892 Save Percentage and 2.92 Goals Against Average.

One piece of roster news to pass along from today, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames have recalled D Dennis Gilbert from the AHL's Wranglers. He's with the team in San Jose. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) December 18, 2022

Chris Tanev did skate today for the first time since suffering a head injury against the Habs on December 12th. Connor Mackey has skated in his stead and the Gilbert recall is likely just insurance.

Milan Lucic will likely see his second straight game of action after three straight healthy scratches. The fourth line looks to return to its familiar Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie formation for tonight.

Lineup Looks:

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th.

Dennis Gilbert was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th but has been recalled as of today, December 18th.

Radim Zohorna and Matthew Phillips remain called up from the Wranglers. They were technically sent down on December 5th as a paper transaction to extend their waiver exemption period.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since, but will work alongside Mackey tonight.

Milan Lucic will remain in and Brett Ritchie will reutnr to join him on the fourth line. Radim Zohorna heads up for some popcorn, alongside healthy scratch Nick DeSimone. Matthew Phillips will join them in the press box after seeing two games of action since his callup.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been finding his offense again. Over the prior 11 games he has two goals and nine points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay in the top six but will drop down and swap with Dillon Dube. Huberdeau is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on nine points over his last eleven games.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Huberdeau-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Zadorov-Weegar

D3: Mackey-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)