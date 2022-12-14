Projected Lines: CGY vs VAN

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Vancouver Canucks

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

Having dealt with some last minute lineup issues when they wrapped their roadie against Montreal, the Flames will had a couple different looks at morning skate today ahead of tonight’s clash with the Canucks.

We start in the crease, where it’ll be Jacob Markstrom tending twine for the second straight tilt.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Markstrom comes on in a personal four game losing skid, but has been rounding into form. Lack of run support has turned into an issue, as he last turned in his best performance of the year stopping 37 of 38 on Monday in a shootout loss. He has an .897 SV% overall this year, and will face a Vancouver squad scoring 3.73 goals per game on the road.

Mackenzie Weegar was out Monday with a non-COVID undisclosed illness, and so was Elias Lindholm out Monday with an upper body injury. Both were present and took reps at morning skate today. Chris Tanev left Monday’s contest with an injury and did not participate this morning. Connor Mackey will remain subbed in for the replacement body after subbing for Weegar Monday.

Lineup Looks:

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th. Ritchie will hold down a fourth line spot again.

Radim Zohorna and Matthew Phillips remain called up from the Wranglers, but only Zohorna is in tonight.

Dennis Gilbert was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since, but will work alongside Mackey tonight.

Milan Lucic will remain scratched for the third straight game, alongside Nick DeSimone. Matthew Phillips will join them in the press box after seeing two games of action since his callup.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been finding his offense again. Over the prior nine games he has two goals and eight points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay cycled back up to the top trio and is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on nine points over his last nine games.

Projections:

Barring any major changes when lineups are submitted, they are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lewis-Zohorna-Ritchie

D1: Hanifin-Andersson

D2: Zadorov-Weegar

D3: Mackey-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)