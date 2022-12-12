Projected Lines: CGY @ MTL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens

Centre Bell

Montreal, Quebec

There’s all kinds of last minute fun being had at warmups tonight, with a few players coming in and out and some re-arranging happening with the forward groups.

We’ll start in the blue paint, where the first swap will be.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames G Jacob Markstrom in starter's net in Montreal. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) December 12, 2022

Markstrom will get the start after yielding the net back to Dan Vladar for one game. His last start was Friday against the Blue Jackets, where Markstrom allowed the first goal on the first shot but went on to stop 24 of 26 in a losing effort. He’s overall lost his past three straight starts, and comes into tonight with an 8-72 record alongside a 2.93 GAA and .891 Save Percentage.

Additionally, Mackenzie Weegar did not skate this morning due to non-COVID illness, and Elias Lindholm did not take warmup for an upper body issue. It also looks like Milan Lucic will set for his second straight contest.

Mikael Backlund took line rushes cycled up into Lindholm’s spot on the top line, while Radim Zohorna, Adam Ruzicka and Matthew Phillips look to form an all-Wranglers third line tonight.

Connor Mackey will factor back in to the lineup for the first time in a month since November 12th against Winnipeg, and will grab Weegar’s spot. Brett Ritchie comes in to fill the Lindholm space.

Lineup Looks:

Radim Zohorna and Matthew Phillips remain called up from the Wranglers and remain in the lineup.

After going back to being healthy scratched and flip-flopping press box spots with Brett Ritchie, Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and has been officially designated to the Wranglers as of December 9th.

Dennis Gilbert was sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th.

Defender Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since, but will work alongside Mackey tonight.

Milan Lucic will remain scratched alongside Nick DeSimone.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line but has been finding his offense again. Over the prior eight games he has two goals and eight points.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay cycled back up to the top trio and is hopefully rounding into form after tacking on eight points over his last eight games.

Projections:

Huberdeau-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

Ruzicka-Zohorna-Phillips

Coleman-Lewis-Ritchie

Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Tanev

Mackey-Stone

Markstrom (starter), Vladar (backup)