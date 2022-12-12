 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flames 1⁄3 Season Fan Report Card & Survey - Grades Needed

We need your grades for the 1⁄3 report cards

By MGMacGillivray
NHL: Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames closed out the first third of their season with a 3-1 loss in Columbus on Friday night, ending up with a 13-11-3 record through the first 27 games. With that mark being reached, it is time to do the 13 season report cards and fan surveys about the state of the team. Follow the below link to fill out your grades. They will be open until Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GRADE THE FLAMES AT THE 13 MARK

