Projected Lines: CGY vs MTL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Montreal Canadiens

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary Alberta

Blasty Week kicked off with a big win against the Panthers and the Flames will look to keep it rolling. It looks like they’ll stick with what worked from the Florida game, with the only exception being in the crease.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Montreal. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) December 1, 2022

Markstrom returns after getting some time off as Dan Vladar started the last two games back-to-back. We’ll see if a little recharge will help him with the issues he has been facing this year. Before yielding to Vladar, Markstrom had given up five goals in two games on fifty shots faced. He’ll enter tonight’s game with a record of 8-5-2 and a 3.03 Goals Against Average alongside a save percentage of .889

He lost both games against Montreal last year, giving up eight goals over the two contests.

Lineup Looks:

D-Man Michael Stone is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina, and he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov since.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone. Despite seeing plenty of blue line minutes, Dennis Gilbert has been sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to remain swapped off the top line as he has cooled off from his small hot streak. He has one powerplay goal and is a -1 over the last six games.

Jonathan Huberdeau will stay cycled back up to the top trio and he hopefully rounding into form after tacking on a goal and a sweet assist in his last game.

Kevin Rooney remains healthy scratched after he subbed in a pair of games for the injured Brett Ritchie. The continued return of Ritchie also means Trevor Lewis will stay shuffled back from fourth line wing to fourth line center.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starting) Vladar (backup)