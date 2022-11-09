The Morning After New Jersey: Flames Are Undefeated No More

The Morning After

NHL Standings

Tidbits

-A Blemish: Coming into last night the Flames were 5-0-0 when scoring a PPG, which is something they hadn’t done in five games, hence their terrible results. Well, that streak was snapped last night as Calgary did get a PP marker, but fell to NJ 3-2.

-Best Among The New: Nazem Kadri scored his team leading 7th goal last night giving him 12 points on the season. Those 12 points are the most by a player who is on a new team for the 2022-23 season.

-Lindholm Streaking: It may seem that Elias Lindholm is struggling because he isn’t putting the puck in the net, but he was been quietly efficient. Last night Lindholm snagged the secondary assist on Kadri’s opening goal giving him a 9 game point streak to start the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"It's not about the effort. I don't question the effort. It's about the execution." #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter speaks with the media about tonight's game vs. New Jersey.

"We've just got to continue to stay with it. No one's quitting in here."



"We've just got to continue to stay with it. No one's quitting in here." Nazem Kadri shares his thoughts on the loss to the Devils tonight.