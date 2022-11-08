Projected Lines: CGY @ NJ

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ New Jersey Devils

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

The Flames continue their east coast roadie tonight, and we start with some breaking news from lineups as Jonathan Huberdeau will sit out.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 and Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Jonathan Huberdeau won’t play tonight in New Jersey.



Day-to-day with an upper body injury, per the team. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 8, 2022

Per #Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 8, 2022

The injury likely explains the lack of ice time for Number 10 last night, unless Coach Sutter was having one of those days.

We’ll keep an eye on the Huby story, but for now it looks like Adam Ruzicka has joined in for line rushes. The Flames might go with eleven forwards and seven defensemen, or sit D Connor Mackey tonight. D Dennis Gilbert has also dressed for warmups. It’s pretty chaotic with this last minute announcement and the picture will clear up once both sides hit the ice for puck drop. For what it’s worth, forward lines were as follows in warmups:

Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Coleman

Magiapane-Backlund-Lewis

Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

One thing we know for sure at this juncture is in the blue paint: Jacob Markstrom get the nod against the Devils.

Per Pat Steinberg earlier today:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight in New Jersey. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 8, 2022

Markstrom has lost four straight starts and had one night off when Seattle came to town last Tuesday. He posted an .875 Save Percentage on Long Island last night, his fifth SV% sub-900 this year. He has four losses and two wins on the season, having stopped 217 of 242 shots faced.