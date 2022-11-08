Preview: Two Streaks Are On The Line Tonight In New Jersey

Calgary Flames @ New Jersey Devils, 7 PM MT, Prudential Center, Newark NJ
Calgary Flames 5-4-2 (12 pts) - New Jersey Devils 9-3-0 (18 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (+112) New Jersey (-137) O/U: 7
Not much has changed since these two last played on Saturday night, a 4-3 NJ win in overtime at the Saddledome. The Devils haven’t played since then, the Flames meanwhile played last night and once again found themselves losers at the end of OT, 4-3 once again, this time to the NY Islanders.
Most were hoping a road trip would help the Flames out and for 40 minutes it sure looked like it did last night. The Flames were the best team on the ice in New York for most of the contest, but the Islanders started to push back and Calgary caved, surrendering a 3-1 lead and bowed out late in OT.
Once again it was penalties and sloppy play that allowed the Islanders to get back into the game, but Rasmus Andersson’s boneheaded OT penalty gave NY a 4 on 3 advantage and they, just like the Devils did on Saturday, made the Flames pay.
Things aren’t exactly going well for Calgary lately. They are losers of five straight and with the Devils up tonight and the Bruins on deck on Thursday, it doesn’t look too promising for the guys from Alberta. Darryl Sutter’s weird line mixes and stubbornness to play the likes of Trevor Lewis and Brett Ritchie in crunch time is confusing, as was his dropping Tyler Toffoli down to the fourth line last night and playing the bottom six in crunch time when the Flames really needed some offence.
As for the Devils, they’ve won six in a row and look like a legitimate powerhouse (right now) in the East. Calgary has a lot of success against the Eastern Conference in 2021-22, but everything is different during this current season. If I were a betting man, I’d bet that the Devils winning streak reaches seven and the Flames losing streak heads to six after tonight’s contest. This is a gut check trip for Calgary, but hitting the road and having to end a losing streak against the likes of the Islanders, Devils, Bruins and Winnipeg Jets. we will soon find out if the road can really cure what ails the Flames.
|Calgary Flames
|New Jersey Devils
|5-4-2
|Record
|9-3-0
|12
|Points
|18
|5th Pacific
|Division
|1st Metropolitan
|4-4-1
|Home Record
|4-2-0
|1-0-1
|Road Record
|5-1-0
|35
|GF
|44
|37
|GA
|31
|20.0 (19th)
|PP
|20.0 (22nd)
|80.0 (14th)
|PK
|86.8 (4th)
|Kadri (6)
|Goals Leader
|Bratt (5)
|Kadri (11)
|Points Leader
|Bratt (17)
|Zadorov (17)
|PIM
|Wood (27)
|Markstrom (.897)
|Save%
|Vanecek (.907)
|71-27-11
|Overall VS
|27-71-11
|0-3-2
|Last 5
|5-0-0
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Vladar (E): 1-2-0, 3.82 GAA, .865 Sv%
New Jersey: Vanecek (E): 5-1-0, 2.20 GAA, .908 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Stone (IR/Undisclosed), Tanev (Out/UBI), Kylington (IR/Personal)
New Jersey: Bernier (IR-LT/Hip), Palat (IR/Groin), Blackwood (Day to Day/Knee)
Game Social
@NHLFlames, #Flames, @NJDevils, #NJDevils, @matchsticksCGY, @AATJersey, #CGYvsNJD
View From The Other Bench
SBN New Jersey Devils Coverage: All About The Jersey
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 3 - NY Islanders 4 (OT)
NJ Devils 4 - Calgary Flames 3 (OT)
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund (C): 4 points in last 5 games
New Jersey Devils
Miles Wood (F): 7 points in last 4 games
Loading comments...