HOTN: No One Puts Backlund On The Bench...No One

Highlight Of The Night

The losing streak has now reached five and the Flames really have no one but themselves to blame for it, despite two iffy no call/calls tonight. The Flames built a 3-1 lead only to see it disappear in the third period and lose in OT again thanks to a dumb penalty they took.

On to better things: Mikael Backlund. The longest tenured Flame was benched in the third period of Calgary’s 4-3 OT loss to the Devils and it appears the message was received. Backlund was by far the best Flames player tonight, lightning the lamp twice and giving the Flames what should have been an insurmountable lead.

Of his two goals the first was the nicest. Backlund took a great feed from Jonathan Huberdeau and put the puck home to open the scoring and give the Flames a 1-0 lead.