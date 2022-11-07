Projected Lines: CGY @ NYI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ New York Islanders

UBS Arena

Belmont, New York

The Flames will finally get out and see the world as they kick off a road trip tonight. We’ll start in the blue paint, where according to morning skate we’ll see Jacob Markstrom get his third consecutive start tonight.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames G Jacob Markstrom starts against Islanders. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 7, 2022

Markstrom enters tonight’s contest with a 4 wins and 2 losses record, carrying an exactly .900 Save Percentage and having stopped 31 of 35 shots against in a great performance where he was tanked by the team in front of him against New Jersey on Saturday night.

Aside from swaps on the suddenly bad luck blue line, it doesn’t look like there are any combo changes elsewhere.

Per Wes Gilbertson:

#Flames will roll with the same forward lines that were reunited Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. DeSimone for Stone (injured) is the only change on the back-end. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 7, 2022

Chris Tanev missed last Thursday’s contest against the Nashville Predators and then Saturday’s game as well, and hasn’t skated since the Tuesday game against Seattle. Connor Mackey has previously filled his spot in the lineup and will do so again tonight. Mackey has struggled and enters his fourth start on the year.

Michael Stone has been placed on Injured Reserve. The injury is undisclosed after Stone played only 28 seconds in Saturday’s loss to the Devils before being pulled due to whatever ailment he’s dealing with. D-men Dennis Gilbert and Nick DeSimone have been recalled from the Wranglers to shore things up. This is in addition to Connor Mackey already being up and having absolutely collapsed under the weight of NHL minutes.

DeSimone will make his NHL debut tonight, filling in for Stone in his absence.

This leaves the rest of the lineup as follows as the team searches for a spark:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: Mackey-DeSimone

GOALTENDERS:

Markstrom (Starter)

Vladar