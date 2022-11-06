What’s On Tap?: Calgary Hits The Road

Is there such a thing as too much home cooking? The Flames (and the rest of us) seem to think so as Calgary is leaving Alberta for a short road trip. After playing nine of their first ten games at home, the Flames will spend three games away from the Saddledome as they try and end a four game losing streak against teams that aren’t going to make it easy on them. Here’s what’s on tap for the upcoming week.

11/7: Calgary Flames (5-4-1) @ New York Islanders (7-5-0), 5 PM MT

Overall @: 21-31-9, Last 10: 6-4-0 (3W)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/8: Calgary Flames (5-4-1) @ New Jersey Devils (9-3-0), 5 PM MT

Overall @: 34-18-3, Last 10: 7-3-0 (4W)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/10: Calgary Flames (5-4-1) @ Boston Bruins (10-2-0), 5 PM MT

Overall @: 17-35-6, Last 10: 4-6-0 (2 W)

TV: Sportsnet - Radio: Sportsnet 960

11/12: Calgary Flames vs Winnipeg Jets, 8 PM MT

Overall vs at Saddledome: 16-8-0, Last 10: 5-5-0

TV: Sportsnet, CBC, CITY - Radio: Sportsnet 960

*all records are as of 11/7*