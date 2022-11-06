Michael Stone Placed On IR

The Flames have officially placed defenseman Michael Stone on Injured Reserve, which will see him out for a minimum of seven days.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
#Flames have placed Michael Stone (undisclosed) on injured reserve.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 6, 2022
D-men Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert recalled from the AHL Wranglers.
- The injury is undisclosed after Stone played only 28 seconds in last night’s loss to the Devils before being pulled due to whatever ailment he’s dealing with.
- With Oliver Kylington still out due to personal reasons, and Chris Tanev missing time lately with a UBI, this puts some severe strain on the Flames’ blue line depth.
- D-men Dennis Gilbert and Nick DeSimone have been recalled from the Wranglers to shore things up. This is in addition to Connor Mackey already being up and having absolutely collapsed under the weight of NHL minutes.
- Gilbert has 25 games of experience at the NHL level, while it would be DeSimone’s big league debut should he factor into the lineup.
