Projected Lines: CGY vs NJ

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus New Jersey Devils

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames will look to get off the schnide tonight, and have gone back to the formula that kept them off it in the first place. There will be reverted line combinations and a scratch as well as an injury, but we start in the blue paint where Jacob Markstrom will get his second start in a row:

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. New Jersey. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 5, 2022

Markstrom saw a few shaky starts but has moreso been hung out to dry, the victim of turnovers and poor play and mental mistakes from the team in front of him. He posted a .903 SV% in the loss to Nashville and enters tonight’s contest with a 4-2 record stopping 158 of 175 shots faced for a .903 Save Percentage on the season.

On the skaters side, Chris Tanev is still being hampered by an injury and did not take part in today’s morning skate.

Per Salim Valji of TSN:

Chris Tanev NOT on the ice this morning at Calgary skate ahead of their evening tilt vs the red hot New Jersey



Markstrom the starter — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 5, 2022

Tanev missed Thursday’s contest against the Nashville Predators and hasn’t skated since the Tuesday game against Seattle. Connor Mackey has previously filled his spot in the lineup and will do so tonight.

This will be Mackey’s third appearance with the big club this season, after previously filling in for Tanev and an earlier game replacing Noah Hanifin when he was out with an illness.

After tearing apart the successful early season lines that saw the Flames start the year with five wins and two losses, Coach Sutter appears to have abandoned his voodoo and switched back to the combinations that were working. The top six will be reunited as it was, and the notable swap in the bottom six will see Kevin Rooney come back in on the fourth line.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

Rooney subs in for Adam Ruzicka after sitting one game against the Kraken. Rooney has thirteen hits this season in his role as fourth line center alongside Lucic and Ritchie on the grinder line.

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: Mackey-Stone

GOALTENDERS:

Markstrom (Starter)

Vladar