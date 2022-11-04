The Morning After Nashville: Welcome Back Mark Jankowski

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 1 - Nashville Predators 4
Tidbits
-Smashy and Sloppy: The Flames are one of the rare teams that were able to out hit the Nashville Predators in a game. The Preds came into this game, but Calgary threw 41 checks compared to Nashville’s 25. Where the Flames did NOT shine was with the puck. Calgary was sloppy again, turning the puck over a ridiculous 15 times on the night.
-Coleman Gets A Marker: Blake Coleman had the honour of collecting the only Calgary Flames goal on the night against Nashville. The tally was his first of the 2022-23 campaign.
-Janko Returns: Mark Jankowski returned to the Saddledome tonight after the Predators re-called him from the AHL. No big deal, he just scored the opening marker with less than 30 seconds to go in the first period. The goal was not only his first of the season, but it came in his Nashville debut.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter assessess the loss to the Predators tonight. pic.twitter.com/5RFRTnMXPx— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 4, 2022
"Came out flat, no energy."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 4, 2022
Elias Lindholm reflects on tonight's game vs. the Predators. pic.twitter.com/5iMAjJya7N
“It’s unacceptable, the whole thing.”— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 4, 2022
Blake Coleman shares his thoughts on the loss to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/H18yb3XqAG
"There's no excuses here. We know we have to be better."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 4, 2022
Mikael Backlund speaks with the media after tonight's game vs. the Preds. pic.twitter.com/kyyDuX622h
