HOTN: Blake Coleman Provides The Only Offence For Calgary

Wasn’t the best night for the home team, but Blake Coleman gave the Dome something to cheer about.

By markparkinson14
Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 1 - Nashville Predators 4

Another home game, another loss as a listless Flames group fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1. That’s three in a row in the loss column for the good guys and things don’t look like they’re going to get any better any time soon.

With that said, Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund provided some spark for the Flames in the third with Nashville leading 3-0. Backlund corralled a loose puck and was able to slip it to Blake Coleman on the doorstep and he did not miss.

