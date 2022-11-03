HOTN: Blake Coleman Provides The Only Offence For Calgary

Highlight Of The Night

Another home game, another loss as a listless Flames group fell to the Nashville Predators 4-1. That’s three in a row in the loss column for the good guys and things don’t look like they’re going to get any better any time soon.

With that said, Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund provided some spark for the Flames in the third with Nashville leading 3-0. Backlund corralled a loose puck and was able to slip it to Blake Coleman on the doorstep and he did not miss.