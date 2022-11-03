Projected Lines: CGY vs NSH

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames versus Nashville Predators

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

The Flames look to rebound from a sloppy loss to Seattle and will have a couple lineup changes when they host Nashville tonight.

We’ll start in the blue paint, where Jacob Markstrom will get the nod after Dan Vladar started last game.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Markstrom will see his seventh start of the young season, last losing to the Oilers on October 29th. He enters tonight with a .903 Save Percentage having stopped 130 of 144 total shots seen.

For skater combinations, Chris Tanev was not skating at warmups, and will be out.

Again Per Pat Steinberg:

Chris Tanev is not taking warmup, so he won’t play tonight vs. Nashville.



-Tanev’s absence will see Connor Mackey factor into his spot. This will be Mackey’s second appearance with the big club this season as he last subbed in on October 20th when Noah Hanafin was out with an illness. He took line rushes alongside veteran Michael Stone.

-Adam Ruzicka will sub back out as Kevin Rooney returns his familiar spot centering the fourth line.

The revamped line combinations that we’ve seen since the loss to Edmonton will remain intact and fills out the rest of the lineup as follows:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 2: Lucic-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 3: Dube-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lewis-Rooney-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3:Mackey-Stone

Markstrom (Starting)

Vladar