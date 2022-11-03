Preview: Calgary Looks For A Better Performance Tonight Against Nashville

Calgary Flames vs Nashville Predators, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 5-3-0 (10 pts) - Nashville Predators 3-6-1 (7 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-114) Nashville (-106) O/U: 6.5

Calgary will play the second to last game of their marathon homestand tonight against the Nashville Predators. Darryl Sutter’s new look lines are going to have be a whole lot better than they were against the Seattle Kraken if the Flames are going to get back in the win column tonight.

The Flames were a turnover machine on Tuesday, leading to multiple odd man rushes and goals that simply never would have happened if Calgary just play smart, sound hockey in the first place. Both Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson each had costly turnovers that led to Kraken goals, making Dan Vladar’s night much worse than it really needed to be.

As for Nashville, this season hasn’t started out the way they imagined. The sit in 7th place in the Central Division and a lot of their problems come around the crease. They’ve scored the 4th fewest goals in the NHL and they’ve given up the 10th most. A -9 goal differential this early in the season is not a good thing and they are struggling on the road. Nashville is 1-3 so far and have been outscored 19-11 away from their home rink.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Nashville Predators 5-3-0 Record 3-6-1 10 Points 7 5th Pacific Division 7th Central 28 GF 26 25 GA 35 23.3 (13th) PP 13.2 (28th) 82.4 (7th) PK 82.1 (9th) Kadri (5) Goals Leader Niederreiter (5) Kadri (10) Points Leader Forsberg (10) Zadorov (15) PIM Duchene (18) Markstrom (.903) Save% Lankinen (.919) 38-38-4 Overall VS 38-38-4 2-3-0 Last 5 1-4-0

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 4-1-0, 2.60 GAA, .903 Sv%

Nashville: Saros (E)- 2-5-1, 3.17 GAA, .898 Sv%

Injury Update

Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal)

Nashville: Borowiecki (IR/UBI)

Game Social

View From The Other Bench

SBN Nashville Predators Coverage: On The Forecheck

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Seattle Kraken 5

Nashville Predators 4 - Edmonton Oilers 7

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Tyler Toffoli (F): 5 points last 5 games

Nashville Predators

Mikael Granlund (C): 4 points last 4 games