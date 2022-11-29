Projected Lines: CGY vs FLA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Florida Panthers

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Alberta

We start in the crease, where it looks like it’ll be a second straight start for backup Dan Vladar:

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting tonight vs. Florida. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 29, 2022

Vladar has only one win so far this season out of the six times he has subbed in for Jacob Markstrom. The other side of the ledger has four losses and one OTL. He comes into tonight with a .908 Save Percentage, having stopped 157 of 173 shots on the season.

Lineup Looks:

Michael Stone was in attendance at morning skate prior to the Philadelphia game, having officially joined the team for the rest of this trip. He is officially back from Injured Reserve since November 26th against Carolina where he has skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov.

Stone’s return re-shuffles the defense pairings to their previous formations as noted below.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone. Despite seeing plenty of blue line minutes, Dennis Gilbert has been sent back down to the Wranglers as of November 27th.

In the forward groupings, Adam Ruzicka looks to be swapped off the top line despite scoring a PPG in his last outing. Although he has cooled off from his small hot streak, and went pointless in three straight prior to his most recent goal.

Jonathan Huberdeau will cycle back up to the top trio as he tries to find some offense.

Kevin Rooney remains healthy scratched after he subbed in a pair of games for the injured Brett Ritchie. The continued return of Ritchie also means Trevor Lewis will stay shuffled back from wing to fourth line center.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (starting) Markstrom (backup)