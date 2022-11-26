Projected Lines: CGY @ CAR

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricanes

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

The Flames will put a bow on their season-high six game road trip today as they blow into Carolina to face the Hurricanes.

The first big change is in net, as Jacob Markstrom will ride the pine this afternoon.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Dan Vladar starting this afternoon in Carolina. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) November 26, 2022

Dan Vladar subs back in for his fourth start after Markstrom started seven of eight games in this last stretch. Vladar has solid numbers but only one win on the season, posting a 1-3 record. He comes into today with a .907 Save Percentage overall this season.

There will also be some re-arrangements for the skater groups, as a few faces will be healthy scratched and we get a big return on the blue line.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Don't spot Dennis Gilbert, Connor Mackey or Kevin Rooney in pre-game warmup in Carolina so you can fill out your #Flames roster accordingly. Lines and pairings coming up in a few minutes. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 26, 2022

Lineup Looks:

Michael Stone was in attendance at morning skate prior to the Philadelphia game, having officially joined the team for the rest of this trip. He is officially back from Injured Reserve today and skated on the third pairing in warmups with Nikita Zadorov.

Stone’s return re-shuffles the defense pairings to their previous formations as noted below.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone.

Despite seeing plenty of minutes lately, Dennis Gilbert get a healthy scratch after working with Chris Tanev recently.

Adam Ruzicka remains on the top line although he has cooled off from his small hot streak.

Kevin Rooney remains healthy scratched after he subbed in a pair of games for the injured Brett Ritchie. The return of Ritchie also means Trevor Lewis will remain shuffled back from wing to fourth line center.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Weegar-Tanev

DEFENSE 3: Zadorov-Stone

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (starting) Markstrom (backup)