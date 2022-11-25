 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: Afternoon Delight!

Flames Roadie into District Of Columbia

By MilhouseFirehouse
Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Calgary Flames @ Washington Capitals,

12:00 PM MT, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Calgary Flames 8-7-3 (21 pts) - Washington Capitals 8-10-3 (19 pts)

TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

With points in three straight games, the Flames soldier on as their season-high road trip will make a matinee pit stop in Washginton to take on the Caps.

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (E): 8-4-2, 3.03 GAA, .889 Sv%

Philadelphia: Kuemper (E): 6-9-1, 2.77 GAA, .908 Sv%

Injury Report

Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal), Stone (IR/Undisclosed)

Philadelphia: Backstrom (IR), Orlovev (IR), Hagelin( IR), Wilson (IR), Brown (IR)

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (SO)

Philadelphia Flyers 2 - Washington Capitals 3

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

NHL: NOV 19 Flames at Panthers Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adam Ruzicka (F): 7 points in last 8 games

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin (LW): 10 Goals Overall

