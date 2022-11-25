Preview: Afternoon Delight!

Calgary Flames @ Washington Capitals,
12:00 PM MT, Capital One Arena, Washington DC
Calgary Flames 8-7-3 (21 pts) - Washington Capitals 8-10-3 (19 pts)
TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960
With points in three straight games, the Flames soldier on as their season-high road trip will make a matinee pit stop in Washginton to take on the Caps.
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Markstrom (E): 8-4-2, 3.03 GAA, .889 Sv%
Philadelphia: Kuemper (E): 6-9-1, 2.77 GAA, .908 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal), Stone (IR/Undisclosed)
Philadelphia: Backstrom (IR), Orlovev (IR), Hagelin( IR), Wilson (IR), Brown (IR)
Game Social
@NHLFlames, #Flames, @Capitals, #ALLCAPS, @matchsticksCGY, #CGYvsWAS
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 1 - Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (SO)
Philadelphia Flyers 2 - Washington Capitals 3
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Adam Ruzicka (F): 7 points in last 8 games
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin (LW): 10 Goals Overall
Loading comments...