Projected Lines: CGY @ WSH

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Washington Capitals

Capital One Arena, Washington DC

We start in the blue paint for lineups at this afternoon tilt, where a familiar face gets another go!

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Jacob Markstrom starts for #Flames in Washington. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 25, 2022

Markstrom is getting his seventh start in the last eight contests, including a stretch of five straight before Dan Vladar took over last game. He comes into tonight with an .889 Save Percentage and eight wins on the year.

Only one other major change, as the skater’s side sees two swaps.

Also per Wes Gilbertson:

Only lineup changes for #Flames in Washington ...

- Markstrom starts

- Ritchie returns, Rooney out (Lewis will centre fourth line) — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 25, 2022

Brett Ritchie will return from injury after missing two games with an injury sustained against the Florida Panthers last Saturday. This will swap Kevin Rooney to the press box for some afternoon popcorn. The Flames will then shuffle Trevor Lewis off of fourth line RW to Center on that trio.

Lineup Looks:

Michael Stone was in attendance at morning skate prior to the Philadelphia game, and has officially joined the team for the rest of this trip. He may be inching towards a return from Injured Reserve.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Adam Ruzicka remains on the top line with his red hot play.

On the blue line, Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone.

Dennis Gilbert stays in after working with Chris Tanev recently.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: Gilbert-Tanev

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (starting) Vladar (backup)