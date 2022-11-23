Projected Lines: CGY @ PIT

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Winners of four in their last five, the road show carries on into the Steel City tonight.

Looks like we’ll have only one major change to a lineup that is finding its groove, and it’ll be in the blue paint.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

#Flames G Dan Vladar in the starter’s net in Pittsburgh. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 23, 2022

Jacob Markstrom has started the last five games until tonight. This is Dan Vladar’s fourth start on the season so far. His last start was November 10th against the Bruins, and he is 1-3-0 on the year allowing 12 goals over 101 shots faced. He enters the night with an .881 Save Percentage overall.

Lineup Looks:

Michael Stone was in attendance at morning skate prior to the Philadelphia game, and has officially joined the team for the rest of this trip. He may be inching towards a return from Injured Reserve.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Adam Ruzicka remains on the top line with his red hot play.

Brett Ritchie left Saturday’s game with an injury and will be out tonight for the second straight contest.

Kevin Rooney will sub in for Ritchie for the second straight game after spending the previous three straight contests in the press box as a healthy scratch.

On the blue line, Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone.

Dennis Gilbert stays in after working with Chris Tanev at morning skate.

Projections:

Without any last minute surprises, lines are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Lewis

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: Gilbert-Tanev

GOALTENDERS: Vladar (Starting), Markstrom(Backup)