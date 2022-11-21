Projected Lines: CGY @ PHI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers

Wells Fargo Centre

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Flames have won three of their last four and look to keep up the positives in the city of Brotherly Love!

We start Projected Lines in the blue paint, as reported from morning skate it looks like Jacob Markstrom will again get the nod in the crease.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun:

Looks like another start for #Flames G Jacob Markstrom in Philly. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 21, 2022

Markstrom will be getting his fifth straight start between the pipes. It’s been up and down for him this year. He has only lost one game in his last four, but has only posted one game with a Save Percentage above .900%, currently sitting at .887 on the season.

As for skaters, Brendan Parker from Flames TV has the fresh line rushes just now from Philadelphia:

#Flames lines tonight in Philly.



Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Rooney-Lewis



Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Weegar

Gilbert-Tanev



Markstrom gets the start. — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) November 21, 2022

Michael Stone was in attendance at morning skate and has officially joined the team for the rest of this trip, so he may be inching towards a return from Injured Reserve.

Oliver Kylington remains away on personal leave.

Adam Ruzicka has five points in his last three and remains on the top line with his red hot play.

Brett Ritchie left Saturday’s game with an injury and will be out tonight.

Kevin Rooney will sub in after spending the last three contests in the perss box as a healthy scratch.

On the blue line, Connor Mackey remains scratched alongside Nick DeSimone.

Dennis Gilbert stays in after working with Chris Tanev at morning skate.

Combos and pairings are projected as follows:

FORWARD 1: Ruzicka-Lindholm-Toffoli

FORWARD 2: Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

FORWARD 3: Huberdeau-Backlund-Coleman

FORWARD 4: Lucic-Rooney-Lewis

DEFENSE 1: Hanifin-Andersson

DEFENSE 2: Zadorov-Weegar

DEFENSE 3: Gilbert-Tanev

GOALTENDERS: Markstrom (Starting), Vladar (Backup)