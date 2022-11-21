The Calgary Flames Win 5-2 in Philadelphia

Calgary 5 - Philadelphia 2

Jonathan Huberdeau fitting in on any line, puts the Calgary Flames up early, netting his 3rd goal of the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau with authority pic.twitter.com/z6wubLa128 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2022

Dillion Dube gets a beauty goal on a Flames 2-on-1, AND 42 seconds later Flyers’ Tanner Laczynski would score his first NHL career goal cutting the Flames lead back to 1.

There would be some fireworks during the game. All in the first 20 minutes.

Big Mac and Gilbert landing some bombs pic.twitter.com/5fHasjOPhJ — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) November 22, 2022

Rasmus Andersson would be the only player to score in the second period, the Flames leading 3-1 after 40 minutes.

The third period was a good one, the Flames with some high danger chances to start, but an unfortunate giveaway by Flames’ Mangianpane to Flyers’ Joel Farabee would make it a 3-2 game with 12 minutes left to play.

Andersson, Tanev, and Gilbert each with 4 blocked shots, Hanifin with 3 blocked shots in the game. The Calgary Flames would hold on to win this game. The Flyers with an empty-net with two minutes to go, Blake Coleman and Trevor Lewis would get empty-net goals for the Flames 5-2 win. Jacob Markstrom makes 23 saves on the Flyers 25 shots.

To be noted: Milan Lucic with 13:18 TOI 3 hits, almost scored a goal on his one shot on net, and still finished with a plus 1. Lewis EN goal assist gives him an assist and point.

Flame of the Game

Dillion Dube had momentum and controlled the puck well tonight.

Next Game

Wednesday, November 23 Calgary Flames @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 5PM MT