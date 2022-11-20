Preview: Flames Will Try To Win Two In A Row With A Stop In Philadelphia

Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers, 5 PM MT, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Calgary Flames 8-7-2 (18 pts) - Philadelphia Flyers 7-7-4 (18 pts)
TV: SNF - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-103) Philadelphia (-118) O/U: 6.5
No game is ever a gimmie in this league, but the Flames have a really good chance to build a winning streak as they make a pit stop in Philly to take on the Flyers.
Calgary is coming off a tough, 5-4 SO win over the Florida Panthers and they got contributions throughout the lineup during the victory. Adam Ruzicka (2), Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman all tallied in the game, giving Nazem Kardi and Elias Lindholm a rare night off from carrying the team. Once again, however, the Calgary goaltending was suspect as Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 of the 35 shots he saw, doing just enough to get the Flames a win the shootout. The Flames at some point really need their top goalie to return to his form from last season or it’s going to be a very up and down season if his play continues down the path it’s currently on.
But if you’re going to try to get some players going, the Flyers could be the team to help you out. After a pretty solid start the Flyers have fallen apart. Part of it has to do with injuries as the team is currently without seven players, but their play has been atrocious. Philadelphia is currently mired in a six game losing streak and they’ve dropped nine of their last eleven contests, giving up no less than four goals in their current skid.
The Wells Fargo Center has been a pretty welcoming building for the Flames as they’ve won six times in their last ten visits and they’d love nothing more to pull their record to 2-1 on this six game road swing. Puck drop is at 5 PM MT from the City Of Brotherly Love.
|Calgary Flames
|Philadelphia Flyers
|8-7-2
|Record
|7-7-4
|18
|Points
|18
|5th Pacific
|Division
|6th Metropolitan
|6-4-1
|Home Record
|4-3-1
|2-3-1
|Road Record
|3-4-3
|52
|GF
|46
|58
|GA
|56
|21.4 (14th)
|PP
|16.7 (28th)
|80.0 (12th)
|PK
|73.7 (27th)
|Kadri (8)
|Goals Leader
|Konecny (7)
|Lindholm (16)
|Points Leader
|Konecny (19)
|Zadorov (21)
|PIM
|Deslauriers (31)
|Markstrom (.887)
|Save%
|Hart (.922)
|56-68-12
|Overall VS
|68-65-12
|3-2-0
|Last 5
|0-3-2
Starting Goalies
Calgary: Markstrom (E): 7-4-2, 3.11 GAA, .887 Sv%
Philadelphia: Hart (E): 6-3-4, 2.64 GAA, .919 Sv%
Injury Report
Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal), Stone (IR/Undisclosed)
Philadelphia: van Riemsdyk (IR/Finger), Ellis (IR-LT/Back), Atkinson (Out/UBI), Couturier (IR/Back), Laughton (Day to Day/UBI), Konecny (Day to Day/UBI), Brink (IR-NR/Hip)
Game Social
View From The Other Bench
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 5 - Florida Panthers 4 (SO)
Philadelphia Flyers 4 - Montreal Canadiens 5 (SO)
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Adam Ruzicka (F): 7 points in last 4 games
Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes (C): 6 points in last 5 games
