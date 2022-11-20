Preview: Flames Will Try To Win Two In A Row With A Stop In Philadelphia

Calgary Flames @ Philadelphia Flyers, 5 PM MT, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Calgary Flames 8-7-2 (18 pts) - Philadelphia Flyers 7-7-4 (18 pts)

TV: SNF - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-103) Philadelphia (-118) O/U: 6.5

No game is ever a gimmie in this league, but the Flames have a really good chance to build a winning streak as they make a pit stop in Philly to take on the Flyers.

Calgary Flames games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Calgary Flames, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Calgary is coming off a tough, 5-4 SO win over the Florida Panthers and they got contributions throughout the lineup during the victory. Adam Ruzicka (2), Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman all tallied in the game, giving Nazem Kardi and Elias Lindholm a rare night off from carrying the team. Once again, however, the Calgary goaltending was suspect as Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 of the 35 shots he saw, doing just enough to get the Flames a win the shootout. The Flames at some point really need their top goalie to return to his form from last season or it’s going to be a very up and down season if his play continues down the path it’s currently on.

But if you’re going to try to get some players going, the Flyers could be the team to help you out. After a pretty solid start the Flyers have fallen apart. Part of it has to do with injuries as the team is currently without seven players, but their play has been atrocious. Philadelphia is currently mired in a six game losing streak and they’ve dropped nine of their last eleven contests, giving up no less than four goals in their current skid.

The Wells Fargo Center has been a pretty welcoming building for the Flames as they’ve won six times in their last ten visits and they’d love nothing more to pull their record to 2-1 on this six game road swing. Puck drop is at 5 PM MT from the City Of Brotherly Love.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers 8-7-2 Record 7-7-4 18 Points 18 5th Pacific Division 6th Metropolitan 6-4-1 Home Record 4-3-1 2-3-1 Road Record 3-4-3 52 GF 46 58 GA 56 21.4 (14th) PP 16.7 (28th) 80.0 (12th) PK 73.7 (27th) Kadri (8) Goals Leader Konecny (7) Lindholm (16) Points Leader Konecny (19) Zadorov (21) PIM Deslauriers (31) Markstrom (.887) Save% Hart (.922) 56-68-12 Overall VS 68-65-12 3-2-0 Last 5 0-3-2

Starting Goalies

Calgary: Markstrom (E): 7-4-2, 3.11 GAA, .887 Sv%

Philadelphia: Hart (E): 6-3-4, 2.64 GAA, .919 Sv%

Injury Report

Calgary: Kylington (IR/Personal), Stone (IR/Undisclosed)

Philadelphia: van Riemsdyk (IR/Finger), Ellis (IR-LT/Back), Atkinson (Out/UBI), Couturier (IR/Back), Laughton (Day to Day/UBI), Konecny (Day to Day/UBI), Brink (IR-NR/Hip)

Game Social

@NHLFlames, #Flames, @NHLFlyers, #FueledByPhilly, @matchsticksCGY, @BroadStHockey, #CGYvsPHI

View From The Other Bench

SBN Philadelphia Flyers Coverage: Broad Street Hockey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Florida Panthers 4 (SO)

Philadelphia Flyers 4 - Montreal Canadiens 5 (SO)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Adam Ruzicka (F): 7 points in last 4 games

Philadelphia Flyers

Kevin Hayes (C): 6 points in last 5 games