The Tinderbox, Ep. 79: We’re BAAAAAAACK!

It’s been a while, but we are back talking Calgary Flames hockey!

By markparkinson14, MGMacGillivray, and GordieTaylor
The Tinderbox Podcast

We are back for a new season of podcasting here at Matchsticks & Gasoline. We apologize for the long layoff, but life happens. In this episode we have a lot to go over as it’s been a bit since we’ve had the chance to talk hockey at you. So without further explanations, here’s episode #79 of The Tinderbox for your earhole pleasure.

Episode 79: Hosted by Mark, Michael and Gordie

-Flames/Kraken Recap

-Line Shuffling

-New Additions

-Time to panic (fans)?

<break>

-Those who’ve left

-Uniform and chin strap chatter

Find this and other Matchsticks and Gasoline podcasts at Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or wherever you find quality hockey podcasts.

