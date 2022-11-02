The Tinderbox, Ep. 79: We’re BAAAAAAACK!

The Tinderbox Podcast
We are back for a new season of podcasting here at Matchsticks & Gasoline. We apologize for the long layoff, but life happens. In this episode we have a lot to go over as it’s been a bit since we’ve had the chance to talk hockey at you. So without further explanations, here’s episode #79 of The Tinderbox for your earhole pleasure.
Episode 79: Hosted by Mark, Michael and Gordie
-Flames/Kraken Recap
-Line Shuffling
-New Additions
-Time to panic (fans)?
<break>
-Those who’ve left
-Uniform and chin strap chatter
Find this and other Matchsticks and Gasoline podcasts at Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or wherever you find quality hockey podcasts.
Loading comments...