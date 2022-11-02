 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Morning After Seattle: Tyler Toffoli Reaches Milestone In Flames Loss

It wasn’t all bad for the Flames in their 5-4 loss to Seattle.

Calgary Flames 4 - Seattle Kraken 5

NHL Standings - Recap

-400: Tyler Toffoli reached a career milestone in the Flames 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night. Toffoli sent home his 4th goal of the season, giving him his 400th point on is career.

-Kraken Win: Seattle came into this game 0-4-0 against the Flames, but they now have one in the win column. The victory snaps a four game losing skid against their division rival.

-Late Leads Gone: For the second game in a row the Flames blew late third period leads, this time a 4-2 lead that they had over the Seattle Kraken.

