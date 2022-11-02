The Morning After Seattle: Tyler Toffoli Reaches Milestone In Flames Loss

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 4 - Seattle Kraken 5
Tidbits
-400: Tyler Toffoli reached a career milestone in the Flames 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night. Toffoli sent home his 4th goal of the season, giving him his 400th point on is career.
-Kraken Win: Seattle came into this game 0-4-0 against the Flames, but they now have one in the win column. The victory snaps a four game losing skid against their division rival.
-Late Leads Gone: For the second game in a row the Flames blew late third period leads, this time a 4-2 lead that they had over the Seattle Kraken.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gives his assessment on tonight's loss to the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/mIHQYi1YG1— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 2, 2022
“We made individual mental mistakes on the ice in crucial minutes and it cost us the game.”— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 2, 2022
Nikita Zadorov shares his thoughts on the loss to Seattle. pic.twitter.com/AoiugqanUg
“Couple tough breaks that were self-inflicted.”— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 2, 2022
Nazem Kadri speaks with the media following tonight's game vs. Seattle. pic.twitter.com/ajlhkcMGR3
“We kept turning the puck over.”— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 2, 2022
Tyler Toffoli reflects on tonight's loss to the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/mIiGsiZ8Vf
