Flames Defeat Panthers in Wild Afternoon Affair

Scoring

First

15:13 CGY [1]- Ruzicka (3) (Hanifin (5), Zadorov (2)) PPG

Second

0:50 CGY [2]- Zadorov (4) (Ruzicka (4), Lindholm (9))

3:30 FLA [1]- White (4) (N/A)

10:56 FLA [2]- Reinhart (5) (Tkachuk (17), Barkov (11))

12:58 CGY [3]- Ruzicka (4) (Lindholm (10))

Third

1:12 FLA [3]- Luostarinan (6) (Bennett (9), Forsling (9))

6:56 CGY [4]- Coleman (2) (Backlund (4))

13:46 FLA [4]- Tkachuk (7) (Bennett (10), Montour (14))

OT

None

SO

CGY

Kadri (SAVE) 2. Huberdeau (GOAL) 3. Backlund (SAVE) 4. Ruzicka (SAVE) 5. Andersson (GOAL)

FLA

Lundell (GOAL) 2. Barkov (SAVE) 3. Tkachuk (SAVE) 4. Reinhart (SAVE) 5. Verhaeghe (SAVE)

Game Notes

-Never Normal: You really never know what to expect from afternoon games, and when you throw in as many storylines as this game had, it was bound to be a wild one. Calgary blew three leads including a 2-0 start, but managed to pull a victory out by the thinnest of margins in a shootout.

-8 points in 7 games: Consider that Adam Ruzicka was scratched for 10 games to begin the season. At over a point-per-game now, this opportunity that has opened for him is very reminiscent of a Micheal Ferland emergence. The young Slovakian opened the scoring with a wrister that overpowered Knight’s glove. After dishing a sweet pass to Zadorov to open up a 2-0 lead, he regained that lead by blasting home a one-timer right off the draw midway through the second period.

-Our Own Medicine: Although he offered zero shenanigans (save for an impressive hooking display) Matthew Tkachuk gave us the exact dose of his game that we feared. A nice passing play on the powerplay gave him an assist, and a net front deflection tied the game at 4. Sam Bennett chipped in a pair of assists, and Ryan Lomberg let Dennis Gilbert punch him in the face as the former Flames put on a good show.

-Dr. Jacob and Mr. Markstrom: Getting caught behind your net so badly you wind up with Eric Staal laying on your back? Check. Getting stripped for an easy wrap-around goal behind the net? Check. Putting up a periodic brick wall and an impressive shootout performance? Check. It’s so tough to judge Markstrom this year. The first goal is utterly inexcusable and follows previous fatigue-related decision making that he’s been known for, but the other three goals can’t be blamed on him. He made some huge saves at points of the third period, and then stopped 4 straight shooters in the shootout. Consistency is perhaps the only true factor that matters at this point.